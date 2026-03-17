Gorilla Technology, Yotta ink AI infrastructure deal to deploy 5,000+ GPUs in India

UK-based Gorilla Technology Group has signed a binding agreement with Yotta Data Services to deploy high-performance AI infrastructure in India, marking a significant push in the country’s sovereign AI buildout.

The deal involves the deployment of around 640 NVIDIA HGX B200 servers with more than 5,000 GPUs, aimed at supporting large-scale AI workloads across enterprise and government use cases. The project is expected to generate over $500 million in revenue for Gorilla over the next five years.

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Under the agreement, Gorilla will supply GPU infrastructure through a long-term commercial model, while Yotta will operate the systems at its Uptime Tier IV NM1 data centre in Navi Mumbai. The infrastructure will power services including hyperscale GPU clusters, bare-metal access, virtual machines, AI labs and model endpoints.

“This is a defining step for Gorilla. India is one of the world’s most important AI growth markets, where sovereign ambition, hyperscale compute demand and real infrastructure deployment are accelerating together,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology.

“By signing up with Yotta, we are placing Gorilla directly into India’s AI infrastructure buildout with a partner that brings scale, credibility and execution,” he added.

Yotta strengthens Shakti Cloud push

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Yotta, which operates hyperscale data centre campuses in Greater Noida and Navi Mumbai, will integrate the deployment into its Shakti Cloud platform, positioned as a sovereign AI infrastructure stack for India and global markets.

“India’s AI ambition will be built on access to serious compute, serious infrastructure and partners that can execute at scale,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services.

“Yotta has built its Shakti Cloud platform to serve that need through sovereign AI infrastructure designed for India’s next wave of enterprise, public sector and national AI demand,” he added.

Gupta also indicated the partnership could scale further. “In Gorilla, we see a long-term infrastructure partner, who shall help us realise the vision of enabling large scale GPU deployment in India over next three years to meet the AI needs of India, APAC, Middle East as well as Global South,” he said.