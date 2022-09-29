Government issues stern warning to WhatsApp users for critical vulnerabilities, here is what you need to do

It seems that WhatsApp has some critical vulnerabilities. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has issued a stern warning for WhatsApp users, saying that multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the messaging app. The government body is asking users not to use the older versions of WhatsApp. Here's everything you need to know.

The government has confirmed that two types of "remote code execution" vulnerabilities have been found in WhatsApp due to integer overflow. The cited source is asserting that any hacker could easily exploit this vulnerability to put remote code in a video call. If the attacker remains successful in exploiting this vulnerability, then the hacker will be able to run any commands or code of its choice on a targeted machine or device.

Similarly, one more vulnerability has been discovered in WhatsApp that allows an attacker to exploit it by sending a specially crafted video file. The government body says that successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a "remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system."

The vulnerabilities have been discovered in the older versions of the messaging app. Several software versions have been affected. These are Android and iOS version prior to v2.22.16.12. Those who are still using the v2.22.15.9 iOS and v2.22.16.2 Android versions need to use the latest version of WhatsApp.

Now, how can you check for the version on your phone? Just long press on the WhatsApp app and tap on "App info." You will then see the version number on the top of the screen. One doesn't need to panick, considering WhatsApp has already rolled out the security patch update for the vulnerabilities. People can simply visit Google Play Store and update the messaging app to avoid being a victim of any attack.