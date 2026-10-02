Flydubai suspends Tel Aviv route after flight deck incident, investigation underway

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Flight diverted to Saudi Arabia

The aircraft was forced to divert from its planned route after the incident unfolded in the cockpit. The plane eventually landed safely at Tabuk, where Saudi authorities responded to the situation and assisted passengers and crew.

The airline's captain required medical attention following the incident. Flydubai said he later received medical clearance and returned to the United Arab Emirates. The carrier has not disclosed additional details about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

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The incident has prompted authorities to examine what happened aboard the Boeing aircraft and whether any security or operational protocols were breached.

Flydubai suspends Israel operations

Confirming the suspension, flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said the airline had temporarily halted operations to Tel Aviv following the incident.

"At the request of authorities, flydubai has temporarily suspended operations to Tel Aviv until further notice," Al Ghaith said.

He added that the airline was working with authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident and would continue supporting the official investigation.

"It is important that we allow this process to establish the facts," he said.

Flydubai is also assisting passengers whose travel plans were disrupted by the suspension and helping them reach their final destinations.

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Crew and passengers praised

Al Ghaith thanked the captain, pilots and cabin crew for their handling of the emergency and for ensuring that the aircraft landed safely. He also praised passengers who assisted the crew during the incident.

The airline expressed gratitude to Saudi authorities for their response at Tabuk, as well as UAE officials and other agencies involved in helping passengers and crew return home.

Flydubai said passenger and crew safety remains its highest priority while the investigation continues. The airline is expected to review the situation once authorities establish the circumstances surrounding the flight deck incident