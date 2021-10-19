Hackers deface former US President Donald Trump's campaign website

Former US President Donald Trump's campaign website which he launched in May was hacked and defaced on Monday. The hacker, who identifies as Root Ayyildiz, appeared to deface Trump's campaign website and replaced it with an Islamic message and video featuring Turkish President Recep Erdogan. The same hacker had reportedly attacked Joe Biden's campaign website last year in November during the US presidential elections. The person who identifies himself as the hacker through a Facebook message noted that they attacked as the US president was anti-Turkey and anti-Islam.

The hacker told Vice News that the group had infiltrated the page using a Server Side Template Injection, or SSTI, which is a kind of exploit that allows for remote code execution."There are many areas of hacking attacks, for example, hacking social media accounts or websites, I am a hacktivist and I have been working on websites for a long time," the hacker told the publication in a Facebook message. The hacker group said that they had control over that part of the site for three months.

Trump launched his own communications platform called From the Desk of Donald J Trump in May 2021 months after he was kicked out of all major social platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and more.

Defacements are carried out by lower-skilled hackers, who find a way to change content on a particular part of a site, the report noted. "There are many areas of hacking attacks, for example, hacking social media accounts or websites, I am a hacktivist and I have been working on websites for a long time and I choose this management to have my voice heard," they added.



Earlier in November, current US President Joe Biden's campaign website's subdomain, vote.joebiden.com began to display a message in Turkish. The subdomain was used by the Biden campaign to help voters find polling centers, find a campaign event and offer state-specific voter guides. Post-election, the subdomain forwarded traffic to the self-serve voter registration information website, Threat Post reported.

The same hacker who claimed to be a Turkish and Muslim defacer had noted that he was not a part of a group or organisation and that he fights alone. The attacked part of the subdomain showed a message in Turkish, threatening Turkey's opponents and US-backed political parties in Turkey. It also featured a photo of Sultan Abdul Hamid II, who was the 34th sultan of the Ottoman empire from 1876 to 1909.



