Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with 108-megapixel cameras, OLED displays launched

Honor has launched its new premium smartphones, Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro, in China. The latest smartphones are radical upgrades over the Honor 50 series, and they share most of their specifications, as well. There is an OLED display with a high refresh rate on both the Honor 60 phones, while their battery capacity is also the same. The biggest highlight, however, is the 108-megapixel camera that is featured on the rear system of both Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro phones.

While the sensor resolution of the Honor 60 duo's rear camera is not a surprise, their design is oddly pleasant. It is a design that you will either love or hate, and I love it. The capsule-shaped bump on the back has two big round sensors with a third, smaller one in the middle. The LED flash light that will assist the cameras in low light sits outside the camera island.

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro price

The Honor 60 comes in three variants:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs CNY 2,699, which is roughly Rs 31,800

8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,999, which is roughly Rs 35,300

12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs CNY 3,299, which is roughly Rs 38,800

It has Blue, White, Black, and Green colourways.

The Honor 60 Pro, on the other hand, is a bit more expensive, and its prices are:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs CNY 3,699, which is roughly Rs 43,500

12GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs CNY 3,999, which is roughly Rs 47,100

Honor 60 Pro comes in Black, White, Blue and Green colours.

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro specifications

The Honor 60 uses a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with curved edges and narrow bezels. It has a pixel density of 395PPI and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also has an embedded fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which brings 5G connectivity to the phone. The Honor 60 runs Magic UI 5.0 software. The phone has a 108-megapixel F.19 camera on the back and it is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole. It uses a 4800mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Honor 60 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a pixel density 429PPI. It, too, has curved edges and a punch-hole in the middle. The display has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. Under the hood is Magic UI 5.0 software. The phone has a 108-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with macro photography capabilities, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera on the back. Selfies on the Honor 60 Pro are handled by a 50-megapixel camera on the front. It, too, uses a 4800mAh battery with 66W charging support.