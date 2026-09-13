BRICS 2026 gets a Bollywood touch: Malaysian PM sings Kishore Kumar iconic ‘Khwaab Ho Tum’. Watch

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The Malaysian leader began by asking, “Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok?” (Guru, may I sing?) before launching into the song, drawing applause from attendees. He also reportedly rendered another Hindi film number, “Dost Dost Na Raha” from Sangam (1964), earlier in the evening.
Diplomacy with a cultural chord
Anwar’s rendition quickly became a talking point beyond the summit’s formal agenda, with clips circulating widely on social media. “Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim may have been in New Delhi for high-level diplomacy, but his rendition of Kishore Kumar’s classic ‘Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat' struck a different chord, drawing positive reactions from many Indians,” Malay Mail noted.
The moment underscored Anwar’s long-standing fondness for Hindi cinema, which has surfaced during previous visits to India, including a similar performance of the same song in 2024. Such musical moments have become a regular part of his engagements in the country, combining diplomacy with shared cultural experiences.
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A Musical Moment at the Summit
Anwar's posted video of his performance on social media showcased a lighter, cultural moment alongside high-stakes multilateral talks. The clip captures him standing beside the pianist, singing the familiar lines as the room joins in the mood.
For viewers, the sequence offered a rare glimpse of summit diplomacy punctuated by a Bollywood classic — proof that even at a gathering focused on geopolitics, a Kishore Kumar song can steal the night.