BRICS 2026 gets a Bollywood touch: Malaysian PM sings Kishore Kumar iconic ‘Khwaab Ho Tum’. Watch

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The Malaysian leader began by asking, “Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok?” (Guru, may I sing?) before launching into the song, drawing applause from attendees. He also reportedly rendered another Hindi film number, “Dost Dost Na Raha” from Sangam (1964), earlier in the evening.

Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok! pic.twitter.com/NzazFHV509 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 12, 2026

Diplomacy with a cultural chord

Anwar’s rendition quickly became a talking point beyond the summit’s formal agenda, with clips circulating widely on social media. “Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim may have been in New Delhi for high-level diplomacy, but his rendition of Kishore Kumar’s classic ‘Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat' struck a different chord, drawing positive reactions from many Indians,” Malay Mail noted.

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The moment underscored Anwar’s long-standing fondness for Hindi cinema, which has surfaced during previous visits to India, including a similar performance of the same song in 2024. Such musical moments have become a regular part of his engagements in the country, combining diplomacy with shared cultural experiences.

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A Musical Moment at the Summit

Anwar's posted video of his performance on social media showcased a lighter, cultural moment alongside high-stakes multilateral talks. The clip captures him standing beside the pianist, singing the familiar lines as the room joins in the mood.

For viewers, the sequence offered a rare glimpse of summit diplomacy punctuated by a Bollywood classic — proof that even at a gathering focused on geopolitics, a Kishore Kumar song can steal the night.