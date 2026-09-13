BRICS 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince absent from gala dinner

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the BRICS grouping were present at the dinner alongside representatives from participating partner countries and international organisations.

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The high-profile event saw extensive representation from the Indian leadership. Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended, traveling alongside several state leaders in two buses from Parliament House to the Bharat Mandapam venue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Suvendu Adhikari, and Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the key attendees.

Guests were served a curated culinary spread featuring khandvi mille-feuille, khumb galouti, paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik, carrot-bean poriyal, and millet pulao. The dessert selection highlighted Old Delhi fruit cream served with jalebi and shahtoot phirni.

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India is hosting the two-day BRICS Summit from September 12-13, bringing together leaders from 11 member nations, 10 partner countries, and international bodies.