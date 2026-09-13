BRICS 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince absent from gala dinner

BRICS Summit 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13 evening at Bharat Mandapam, following the conclusion of the first-day proceedings of the BRICS Summit.
Sources aware of the matter suggested Xi had returned to his hotel to rest after a packed schedule. Arriving in New Delhi on September 12 afternoon, the Chinese President had attended the main summit session and held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi prior to the evening event. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was also absent from the high dinner table, having departed for home earlier in the day.