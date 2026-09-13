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BRICS 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince absent from gala dinner

BRICS 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince absent from gala dinner

BRICS Summit 2026: Sources aware of the matter suggested Xi had returned to his hotel to rest after a packed schedule. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was also absent from the high dinner table, having departed for home earlier in the day. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 11:17 AM IST
BRICS 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince absent from gala dinnerIndia is hosting the two-day BRICS Summit from September 12-13, bringing together leaders from 11 member nations, 10 partner countries, and international bodies.

BRICS Summit 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13 evening at Bharat Mandapam, following the conclusion of the first-day proceedings of the BRICS Summit.

Sources aware of the matter suggested Xi had returned to his hotel to rest after a packed schedule. Arriving in New Delhi on September 12 afternoon, the Chinese President had attended the main summit session and held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi prior to the evening event. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was also absent from the high dinner table, having departed for home earlier in the day.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the BRICS grouping were present at the dinner alongside representatives from participating partner countries and international organisations.

MUST READ | Gucchi Marmik at BRICS 2026 dinner: What makes this rare Himalayan mushroom worth ₹40,000 per kg?

The high-profile event saw extensive representation from the Indian leadership. Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended, traveling alongside several state leaders in two buses from Parliament House to the Bharat Mandapam venue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Suvendu Adhikari, and Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the key attendees.

Guests were served a curated culinary spread featuring khandvi mille-feuille, khumb galouti, paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik, carrot-bean poriyal, and millet pulao. The dessert selection highlighted Old Delhi fruit cream served with jalebi and shahtoot phirni.

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India is hosting the two-day BRICS Summit from September 12-13, bringing together leaders from 11 member nations, 10 partner countries, and international bodies.

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Published on: Sep 13, 2026 11:17 AM IST
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