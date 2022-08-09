HP launches Envy and Pavilion all-in-one desktop PCs with up to 12th-Gen Intel CPU in India

HP has launched its new range of all-in-one PCs in India, weeks after introducing high-end gaming laptops in the country. The new-gen HP Envy and Pavilion desktops feature Intel Core processors and are designed to help creators with WFH or hybrid work situations. The benefit of all-in-one PCs is that these eliminate the need for separate CPUs. These also offer a cleaner look because fewer wires to de-clutter the desk. The HP Envy comes with a 34-inch screen, while the HP Pavilion features a 31.5-inch screen.



HP Envy and Pavilion price in India

The HP Envy 34-inch all-in-one desktop carries a starting price tag of Rs 1,75,999, while the HP Pavilion PC costs Rs 99,999. Their India-specific availability details remain unclear at the moment.

HP Envy desktop specifications

The HP Envy comes with a 34-inch 5K IPS display with 5120x2160 pixel resolution, and it offers a 21:9 aspect ratio. HP says the display is also TUV certified with an adjustable blue light reduction filter for low blue light comfort. Under the hood, it is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM (8x2) and 1TB of PCle SSD storage. Graphics are handled by the dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX-3060 (6GB) GPU.



The desktop comes bundled with an HP 915 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. There are two 2W speakers by Bang and Olufsen.



It also has a rotatable magnetic camera, and the HP Envy desktop offers wireless charging built right into the base of the stand. HP claims that users can easily expand and upgrade up to four storage drives without any special tools.



Connectivity options on the Envy desktop include a Type-C port, two USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

HP Pavilion desktop specifications

The Pavilion desktop comes with a smaller 31.5-inch display with DCI-P3 98 per cent sRBG colours. It is powered by up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and an integrated GPU.



It also has speakers by B&O and users can control the monitor with a universal remote switch.