Huge discount on iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days begins for Flipkart Plus members already. For everyone else, the Flipkart Big Billion Days will kick off from tomorrow at midnight, July 23. The Amazon Prime Day sale will also begin starting at midnight on July 23.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, smartphones from across several brands are available at a massive discount. Several iPhone models are also available with huge discount offers on Flipkart right now. In addition to the flat discount offer, Flipkart has also partnered with banks including Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak and RBL bank to offer extra discounts on smartphones.

Best deals during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Here's a quick look at some of the best deals Plus members will find on smartphones today.

-iPhone 12 is available and selling for a discounted price of Rs 52,999. In addition, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on shopping with either Citi bank, Kotak bank or RBL bank cards. This will bring down the price of iPhone 12 to Rs 51,999 without any conditions or catch.

-Moto G60 is also available with discount. During the sale, the Moto G60 is available at a lower price of Rs 13,999 after the bank offer.

-Poco M4 Pro is available with at a massive discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone can be grabbed after the bank offers.

-Xiaomi 11i is available for a much lower price of Rs 19,999 during the Big Billion Days sale. The discount offer is inclusive of the bank offers that Flipkart is offering.

-iPhone 11 is also available with a massive discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The iPhone model is selling for a much lower price of Rs 39,999. The discount offer includes bank offers.

-Vivo T1 44W is also discounted on Flipkart today. It can be grabbed for a much lower price of Rs 13,499.

-Redmi Note 10 Pro is also available for a lower price. The smartphone can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 on Flipkart.

