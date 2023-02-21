'I was living in factory for three years': The reason why Elon Musk slept under his desk

Elon Musk is known mostly for being the world's second richest man, Twitter's owner or Tesla's CEO, he is also known for his cryptic sense of humour via tweets but an anecdote illustrates that he believes in leading by example.

Musk in a conversation from November last year revealed that his primary residences weren't any of his houses or villas but Tesla factories in Nevada and Fremont for almost three years.

Musk said he used to sleep on a couch in the factories, but moved to sleep on the floor under his desk so his team could see him during shift changes. He also said that sleeping on the floor was "damn uncomfortable" and made him "smell like dust".

Musk said he was on a quest to show his employees that he takes his job seriously and was not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island" with the hope that it would inspire them to "give it their all."

However, there is no evidence of Musk's claims, unlike a picture that recently emerged on Twitter which came from the microblogging site's office. Esther Crawford, the director of product management at Twitter was seen sleeping on the office floor.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

This came shortly after Musk had issued an ultimatum to the employees to pledge working continously.

However, Musk had made similar comments way back in 2018 in an interview with Bloomberg. He had explained: "The reason I slept on the floor was not because I couldn't go across the road and be at a hotel. It was because I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company. Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse."