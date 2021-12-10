iCar? Apple is making a car and this is how it may look like

By now, it is no secret that Apple is dedicatedly working on building its own electric car. Details of the company's pursuits have been made public time and again. However, what remains classified to date is what to expect when a car with Apple's logo first makes it to the roads. A new rendition of Apple's yet-to-come electric car might be what we all seek.

The renders of Apple's electric car come courtesy of a car leasing company named Vanarama. Of course, these are purely speculative, as we practically know nothing about the car as of now. However, Vanarama has made sure that its design aligns with all the patents that Apple has filed for the electric car to date.

Interestingly, Vanarama has managed to take these cues and merge them with the classic-Apple design language that we see in the tech major's current product lineup. This means that the design seen in the speculative images has been inspired by iPhones, MacBooks, and other such Apple products.

Apple electric car: A minimalist design

Right from the first look at the images, we can see the minimalist design of the electric car that Apple is known for. Smooth, unhindered elements extend in every direction, only to curve around the front and the back of the car and then continue further. In short, the entire body of the car is a single, continuous unit instead of different panels.

Only the four doors seem to be the outside elements here, which are positioned to open towards each end of the car. Meaning the front door will open forward, and the rear door will open backwards. Large wheels, retractable door handles, no door pillars - till now, the images are all aligned with the minimalistic approach that Apple may take for its car.

Apple electric car: What's inside

Since Apple is a technology major first, the point of interest lies in what's inside the car. In the images, the artist has depicted bare yet elegant interiors, including a steering wheel designed like that of an F1 car. Earlier reports had suggested that Apple would remove the steering wheel altogether in hopes of achieving complete autonomy on the car. However, that is unlikely to happen, given that the company is aiming for a 2025 launch of the electric car.

On these lines, we can even see the pedals, sleek and smart gear on the side and a seamless display running throughout the dashboard. The concept mentions that Apple will equip this with Siri support, something that we all expect to see on an Apple car if there ever is one.

Another testimony to Apple's pursuit of autonomous technology in the concept design is the way it showcases the seats of the car. The design shows four rotating seats inside the car, which can be aligned to face each other like in a living room setup. This would only be helpful, though, if the car indeed manages to drive itself.

That would be a huge ask for the company right away, though. For all other inputs to the design, Vanarama has made sure that it cites the patents that Apple has filed over the years. While this does not really guarantee us anything, it does help in imagining what it would feel like to sit in and drive an Apple car one day.