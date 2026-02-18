'In her enthusiasm of being on camera...': Galgotias admits professor gave 'incorrect information' at AI Summit

Galgotias University on Wednesday apologised for the controversy surrounding a robotic dog displayed at the India AI Summit Expo in Delhi. It said the representative at its pavilion gave "factually incorrect information" while speaking on camera and was not authorised to address the press.

The apology came hours after the Greater Noida-based institution had been asked to vacate its stall at the expo amid questions over the origin of the robot dog it showcased at the AI Summit.

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In a statement, Dr N K Gaur, the university registrar, said: "We at Galgotias University wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent AI Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press."

He added, "We request your kind understanding as there was no institutional intent to misrepresent this innovation. Galgotias University remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency, and responsible representation of our work. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises."

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The university had been ordered to vacate the expo as the controversy intensified. The row erupted after Galgotias showcased a robotic dog labelled "Orion" at the event. However, it was later pointed out that the machine was a Chinese-made Unitree Go2, and not an in-house innovation.

In a separate statement, the university said, "the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop and deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is the need of the hour."

The university maintained that the exercise was aimed at imparting hands-on AI programming skills using globally available platforms and tools.

Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University also addressed the issue, telling PTI, "The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly and the intent may not have been properly understood." She said the institution had never claimed to have manufactured the robotic dog.

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"Regarding the robot dog, we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so," she said.