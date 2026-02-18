'We didn't even change branding, never claimed it was ours': Galgotias clarifies on Chinese robodog row

India AI Impact Summit 2026 | Galgotias University sought to clarify its position on Wednesday after facing backlash over a robotic dog displayed at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The university professors said that the institution never claimed the device as its own and did not alter its original branding.

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"The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability. I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood," Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University said while speaking to news agency PTI.

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"One important point is that branding of that robot dog is clearly on top - we have not changed the branding. So, how can we claim that we have manufactured it? We introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so."

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The university faced backlash online after a viral video alleged that it presented a Chinese-made robotic dog as an indigenous innovation. It was Professor Neha Singh who, during a media interaction at the summit, claimed that Galgotias' Centre of Excellence had developed a robotic dog named "Orion."

However, it was later pointed out that the device resembled the Unitree Go2, an AI-powered robodog manufactured by Chinese robotics firm Unitree and sold online for around Rs 2–3 lakh.

Professor Dr Aishwarya of Galgotias University, when asked about the row that this robodog was Chinese, said, "Sure, this (robodog) is theirs. We never claimed we manufactured it. We did not even hide their logo. We only said that we brought it to our university as part of an investment in research and development so that students can interact and explore."

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Aishwarya further said that the tweet circulated was "misinterpreted". "Everywhere, we have maintained the same claim—we never said that we manufacture or design these things. We have always said that our university is investing Rs 350 crore in AI. As part of that investment, we have brought different kinds of things into the university campus so that our students can explore, expand, and carry out research and development, and try to build an advanced prototype... actually, it was misinterpreted." I

The professor further said that it is a very well-known fact, and they also know that this robodog is available everywhere on the internet. "Why would we claim such a thing? It was misinterpreted, a viral tweet was posted and exaggerated - you know how such things happen. Therefore, we want to clarify that we are not a manufacturing unit. We are only here so that our university students can conduct research and development. As part of this investment, we are bringing these things in for that purpose."

The university also denied that it had been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit, saying it had received no such directive yet. "No, we have not received any directive yet to vacate the expo area. In fact, we are ready to answer for what happened yesterday," Professor Aishwarya told PTI.

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However, sources said that the university had been asked to vacate the summit immediately. They also said that the lights of the Galgotias University pavilion had been disconnected.

