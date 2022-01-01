India celebrates New Year Eve at the rate of 9000 Swiggy orders and 8000 Zomato orders per minute

Swiggy and Zomato will get expensive from January 1 but the food-delivery apps had a field day on New Year's Eve. With most people skipping the New Year eve's party due to the omicron scare, the number of orders on Swiggy and Zomato soared beyond expectations. Swiggy received over 9000 orders per minute and the number of orders per minute crossed 8000 orders.

Swiggy shared on Twitter that the food-delivery app crossed 2 million orders on New Year's Eve. Swiggy's own records were broken this year as last year, the number of orders received per minute was only 5500 but this year the total number of orders went up to 9000 per minute. Swiggy also revealed that Biryani was the most-ordered food item.

"We are a biryani loving nation and it shows. no wonder 1229 biryanis were marked 'delivered' in a minute!" Swiggy said. Apart from Biryani, Indians ordered Butter Naan, Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Masala and Chicken Fried Rice in large numbers.

Swiggy also shared that Indians ordered items for breakfast on New Year's Eve. The food-delivery app includes 15,458 cartons of egg, 35,177 bags of tomatoes, 27,574 bags of onions and 7822 bread packets.

Zomato too crossed over 2 million overs on New Year's Eve. CEO Deepinder Goyal also revealed that the increase in the number of orders also affected the UPI success rates. "UPI success rate is drastically down across all UPI apps (40% success rate right now, down from 70%+). Will affect OPM negatively.

Not only did people order food, Swiggy and Zomato's grocery platforms instamart and letsblinkit also received thousands of orders.

On a related note, Swiggy and Zomato will get expensive from January 1. The food-delivery apps will be required to pay a 5 per cent goods and services tax which is known on their restaurant services, per government orders. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that food-delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato should pay GST on behalf of their partner restaurants, including cloud kitchens and central kitchens, whose services are available through their apps. Swiggy and Zomato had accepted and will now kick in from the first day of 2022