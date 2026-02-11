Indian space startups surge past 400 since 2014, MoS Jitendra Singh tells Parliament

The number of registered space startups in India has climbed from just one in 2014 to more than 400, the government said on 11 February, underscoring the rapid expansion of private-sector participation in a sector long dominated by the Centre.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, said the growth followed a series of policy reforms and funding measures aimed at opening up the space economy.

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India’s space startup ecosystem has attracted more than $500 million in investment so far, Singh said, adding that private companies are increasingly active across upstream, midstream and downstream segments of space technology.

Among prominent startups that have emerged since 2014 are Pixxel, Dhruva, Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos and Bellatrix Aerospace.

The government has rolled out initiatives in recent years to support the sector. These include the Indian Space Policy in 2023, liberalised foreign direct investment norms in 2024, new authorisation guidelines in 2024 and financial support mechanisms such as the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme and the Pre-incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) programme.

New funding instruments include a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund set up in 2024 and a Rs 500 crore Technology Adoption Fund launched in 2025, Singh said.

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Private firms have also begun demonstrating launch and satellite capabilities. Two companies tested and flew their launch vehicles on sub-orbital missions in November 2022 and May 2024, according to the minister. Six Indian non-governmental entities have collectively launched 18 satellites into orbit.

The government has enabled private payloads to fly on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), with 25 payloads flown or scheduled for flight to help companies test spaceflight readiness. In addition, 25 companies are currently testing satellites or subsystems in orbit using such platforms.

India has also transferred technology for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to boost launch throughput, and awarded the establishment of an Earth Observation satellite constellation under a public-private partnership model in 2026.

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State governments are also treating space as a “sunrise sector”, introducing incentive schemes to attract companies, Singh said, adding that Indian firms are beginning to integrate into global aerospace and space supply chains.

“The government is committed towards self-reliance in all domains of space technology,” Singh said in the reply, highlighting the expanding role of private industry in India’s space ambitions.