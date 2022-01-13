Infinix Hot 11s, Note 11s available with discounts on Flipkart

Flipkart will be hosting its Republic day sale offering steep discounts on several products across categories including a smartphone. It will be a great time for anyone looking to buy a smartphone.

The sale will begin on January 17 and remain active till January 22, 2022. However, Flipkart Plus members can get early access to the discounts from January 16.

Infinix Hot 11s

Infinix Hot 11s will be available at a discount of Rs. 1000 during Flipkart Republic Day sale. The Infinix Hot 11s 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant will be available for Rs. 9,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 10,999. The 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage version will be available for Rs. 10,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 11,999.

The Infinix Hot 11S uses MediaTek's Helio G88 processor. The smartphone is available in a single configuration with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable by up to 256GB thanks to a dedicated microSD card slot in the SIM tray.

Communications options include Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged relatively quickly using the included 18W charger. The Hot 11S runs Infinix XOS 7.6 which is based on Android 11.

Infinix Note 11s

The Infinix Note 11s will also be available at a discount of Rs. 1000 during Flipkart Republic Day sale. The Infinix Note 11s 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant will be available for Rs. 12,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 13,999. The 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage version will be available for Rs. 14,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 15,999.

The Infinix Note 11s comes with a 6.95-inch punch-hole FHD+ display and is the second device in this smartphone segment to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Infinix Note 11s comes with a 50 megapixel AI triple rear camera with quad-LED flash. The device is powered by a large 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone is available in three different colours options; Symphony Cyan, Haze Green, and Mithril Grey.