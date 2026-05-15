OpenAI brings remote access of AI Coding tool to ChatGPT on Android and iOS

OpenAI is bringing Codex, the advanced AI coding tool, to the ChatGPT mobile app. This integration will enable users to manage AI coding work directly from their mobile devices. OpenAI says that users can monitor progress, review tasks, and manage workflows from phones.

The feature is currently rolling out as a preview version on iOS and Android, providing users with remote access to their ongoing tasks on Codex. OpenAI highlighted that the upgrade is mainly intended for coding jobs that take a long time to complete. Here’s how you can access the AI coding tool on phones.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Must read: Apple–OpenAI partnership under pressure over ChatGPT expansion: Report

Codex in ChatGPT mobile app

OpenAI’s Codex was developed for the desktop environment, which allows users to write, review, debug, and manage AI-assisted coding tasks while collaborating with multiple AI agents in parallel. Now, with the ChatGPT mobile app integration, users can stay connected to those ongoing workflows directly from their smartphones.

The app remains synced with the connected development environment, showcasing active threads, review outputs, approve commands, switch models, or launch new requests directly from their phones.

The company clarified that the actual coding work still happens on the laptop, desktop, or cloud server. Therefore, files, login credentials, permissions, and development environments will be securely stored on that machine and are not moved to the phone. The app version will only act as a remote interface, receiving updates such as screenshots, terminal activity, code changes, and test outputs in real time.

Advertisement

Must read: OpenAI takes on Anthropic’s Claude Mythos with new cybersecurity AI system ‘Daybreak’

What can you do with Codex on mobile phones?

OpenAI shared many examples on how ChatGPT mobile app users can leverage Codex remotely. Codex can access the project files in your coding environment and investigate problems, recreate bugs in a browser, run tests, and even start trying to fix issues automatically. However, it can ask for further instructions or permission to perform certain actions.

Codex can summarise the latest updates, highlight key unresolved issues, and generate a concise briefing from Slack, emails, documents, and browser tools. The AI can also refresh the summary in real time as new information arrives.

Codex Preview version is rolling out to ChatGPT app users across all plans, including Free and Go, on Android and iOS.