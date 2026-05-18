Apple could give Siri a privacy upgrade with auto-delete feature: All details

Apple is expected to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered revamped Siri at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, in June. Along with a new Siri, the tech giant is expected to introduce a standalone Siri app with the iOS 27 update.

According to a Bloomberg report, the new Siri app will come with privacy-focused features that may support an auto-deleting chats feature similar to iMessage. This year, Apple may emphasise privacy more for Siri’s awaited upgrade, and that Apple may highlight its privacy-centric approach as a key differentiator.

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Siri app auto-deleting chats feature: What to expect

The standalone Siri app will reportedly be powered by Google’s Gemini model, offering users a more conversational chatbot-like experience. The app us said to bring features like chat history, voice conversations, file upload, and more similar to other chatbots. Siri may also offer a new universal gesture to start a new chat.

In addition to these features, the Siri app is also reported to bring auto-deleting conversation history. This privacy feature lets users set a timeline to automatically delete conversations after 30 days or a year. A similar option is also available on the iMessage app.

Must read: Apple, Google bring WhatsApp-like encryption to iPhone-Android texting

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The report further assures that Siri will likely run on Apple’s private cloud compute servers despite being powered by Google’s AI models. Therefore, user data will be managed by Apple, and not by Google. Apple may also be using privacy as a key selling point to compensate for Siri's delayed features, despite Google reportedly being involved in certain security-related aspects.

The report highlighted that Apple may release the beta version of the Siri app before its fall release. Therefore, users may get an option in settings to opt in or out to experience the new revamped Siri. However, the new Siri could remain labeled as “beta” not just during testing, but even in the public release later this year.

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As WWDC 2026 is less than a month away, Apple may unveil more plans and features for revamped Siri. In addition, we can also expect deeper integration of Google Gemini, alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT.