Investing platform Paytm Money is facing technical issues; here's what's happening

Fintech behemoth Paytm's investing platform Paytm Money has said today that it is facing tech glitches in connecting to the stock exchanges.

The subsidiary took to Twitter to make the announcement. It tweeted, “We are currently experiencing tech issues in connecting to the exchanges. You may experience a delay of 10 min in your order fulfillment. In case of questions, please reach out to our customer care through DMs or in-app support.”

Paytm Money is a SEBI-registered investment advisor that offers investment execution and advisory services and the platform has been facing such issues since 8:10 A.M.

The issues that were reported by the consumers were mostly from Patna, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kota, Indore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune, Bhopal, and Gurgaon.

The highest number of issues ( about 123 reports) were reported till now from Delhi, NCR, as per an analysis done by the website istheservicedown.in.

