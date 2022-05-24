‘What does this IPO have that Paytm didn’t’, netizens ask on Delhivery’s premium listing at exchanges

Logistics services firm Delhivery made a premium debut on the bourses on Tuesday. The firm’s shares listed at a premium of 1.68 per cent against the issue price. Delhivery shares were offered at a price band of Rs 462 to Rs 487 whereas the stock listed at Rs 495.20 on NSE.



Market cap of Delihvery stood at Rs 35,877 crore on the NSE at the time of the listing whereas total 3.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands leading to a turnover of RS 18.24 crore on the exchange. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 493, 1.23 per cent higher than the IPO price. The firm’s m-cap stood at Rs 35,718 crore whereas total 7,375 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 36.35 lakh on the exchange.

Soon after this, netizens shared their reactions to the premier listing of the logistics firm on the exchanges.

A user wrote, “What does this IPO have that Paytm didn’t. I think if Paytm was offered at same value it probably would have been bought too and with an issue size cut. We’ll all in past. Seems people saw value in current levels of this compared to Paytm above 1,000.”

Delhivery raised Rs 5,235 crore from its IPO and the issue was subscribed 163 per cent on the third and final offer on May 13. The IPO opened on May 11. It received bids for over 10.16 crore shares against 6.25 crore shares on the offer.

Portion for retail individual investors received 0.57 times subscription, qualified institutional buyers’ (QIB) segment got 2.66 times subscription and non-institutional investors 0.30 times.

