iPhone 12 selling at Rs 52,999 on Flipkart with free Gaana Plus subscription

If you have been planning to buy the iPhone 12, there could not be a better time than this. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 52,999. The price of the iPhone 12 is down from Rs 65,900. Along with a flat discount, Flipkart is offering a dozen other deals, including free Gaana Plus subscription worth Rs 249 along with the phone. To further sweeten the deal, you can exchange your old phone and bring the price down.

The iPhone 12 64GB, which is originally priced at Rs 65,999, is available for Rs 52,999. Buyers can get a discount of Rs 1000 on Citi Bank debit and credit cards. If you have an old phone to trade-in, you can get up to Rs 15,850. This would further bring the price down to Rs 36,149. The offers are also applicable on the 128GB and 256GB variants, which are listed at Rs 64,999 and Rs 74,999 on Flipkart. iPhone 12 buyers will get an option for Open Box Delivery, wherein users can check whether they have received the iPhone 12 or not.

iPhone 12 under Rs 50,000 is a deal you should definitely not miss. Even though the iPhone 13 is here, there are a lot of factors that make the iPhone 12 a great pick. There is no major difference in the design of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 camera island houses camera sensors that are placed vertically, but in the iPhone 13, which comes with the same design, the camera sensors are placed diagonally.

Apple has said that the new iPhone packs a smaller notch that's almost 20 percent smaller than what we saw on the iPhone 12. Besides other factors, there is a huge difference in the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB, which is the new base variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 the top model is the 512GB model at Rs 109,900.