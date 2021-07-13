iPhone 12 sells for Rs 67,355 on Amazon during Apple Days sale, here is how the deal works

Amazon has kickstarted its Apple Days sale, which brings a host of deals on Apple products. Other than discounted prices across the Apple portfolio, the new sale also offers cashback and exchange bonus to those buying Apple devices. One such deal under the sale is quickly gaining eyeballs.

Apple iPhone 12 is being made available for a total of Rs 70,900 during the Amazon Apple Days sale. The listed price is for the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12, offering a whopping Rs 9,000 off from its original selling price of Rs 79,900. Select customers can also avail of an additional cashback on the device during the Apple Days sale.

The additional cashback is being offered to those using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase. Prime members making the sale through the specific card are entitled to a 5 per cent cashback on the purchase. This brings down the effective price of the mentioned iPhone 12 model to Rs 67,355, with an eligible cashback of Rs 3,545.

The cashback is restricted to a maximum of 3 per cent for non-Prime members, bringing it down to 2,127. This means that non-Prime members can purchase the iPhone 12 64GB or a price of Rs 68,773 using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Amazon says that no promo code will be required during the transaction to avail of this cashback. Customers will simply have to select Amazon Pay ICICI card as the payment mode at the time of checkout. The cashback will then be issued as an Amazon Pay balance at the end of the current billing cycle.

Interestingly, there is no minimum order value to avail of this offer, nor is there a maximum limit on the cashback awarded. The offer, however, is not applicable on EMI orders.

For those who do not have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, Amazon is offering up to Rs 600 cashback upon applying for a new card. The cashback plus the discounted price effectively brings the selling price of the device down to Rs 70,300.

In addition to the cashback, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,100 on the iPhone 12 during the Amazon Apple Days sale. This marks a great deal on the current flagship iPhone by Apple. However, it should be noted that the Rs 9,000 discount on the variant is quickly becoming the norm across the industry, also thanks to the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup launch now only a few months away.

Apple Days will be live until July 17, 2021, and will offer discounts on other Apple products as Pro well, including iPad Mini, MacBook Pro and more. Apple AirPods and AirPods are also being made available at a discounted rate during the sale.

AirPods with a regular charging case, for instance, are being made available for Rs 12,490 during the sale. A bundled wireless charging case with the AirPods cost Rs 16,490, while the AirPods Pro retail at Rs 21,490.