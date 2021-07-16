iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and other newer iPhones in 2021 likely to come with Wi-Fi 6E support

iPhone 13 series is anticipated to carry several upgrades over its predecessor once it is put up for sale later this year. A new report now shares that the new line of Apple smartphones will also come with enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity.

For this, the iPhone 13 devices will likely come with Wi-Fi 6E support. Industry sources claim that the feature can be seen across the lineup and might also be a standard in Android smartphones going forward.

The new technology would mark an upgrade over Wi-Fi 6, which Apple introduced with the iPhone 11. Though the Wi-Fi 6E might not be as big an upgrade as Wi-Fi 6 was at its time, as it will only add minimal 6GHz band support. The new connectivity option will result in increased bandwidth and less interference for the iPhone 13.

The information has been shared in a new report by DigiTimes. As per the report, many chipmakers like Qualcomm, Broadcom and MediaTek are already commercializing the production of Wi-Fi 6E core chips. Some industry players that stand to benefit from this increased chip use have shared the update with the publication.

Some of these include Taiwan's 6-inch GaAs foundries Win Semi and AWSC and epi-wafer maker VPEC. The companies will help provide 5G power amplifiers and Wi-Fi 6/6E power amplifiers for iPhones.

The companies will also reportedly benefit from the VCSEL chips demand, which is projected to rise with the iPhone's continued use of 3D Face ID sensors as well as ToF LiDAR scanners for the Pro models.

The iPhone 13 lineup is set for a fall launch this year and has been speculated to come with a completely redesigned camera module at the back. It will also feature new colour options, as well as an interesting new twist to the touch ID, which will now be seen embedded on the power button on the side.

In addition, the devices will make use of the A15 Bionic processors based on TSMC's 5 nm technology. It is expected that the A15 will provide a slight upgrade over the A14 Bionic chips on the iPhone 12 series.