iPhone 14 Max launch date, release timeline, price, specs, design and other rumoured details

Apple hasn't confirmed the iPhone 14 series yet. But, rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming iPhone models will go official in the month of September. One of the latest reports suggests that the iPhone 14 series, including all four models, will go official on September 13. The final launch date hasn't been confirmed by the company yet.

iPhone 14 series models

Just like recent years, in 2022 Apple is expected to unveil four new models, including:

-iPhone 14

- iPhone 14 Max

- iPhone 14 Pro

- iPhone 14 Pro Max

Among the four, the iPhone 14 Max is expected to grab more attention because with this model Apple is expected to offer the goodness of the Pro at an affordable price point. It should also be noted that the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to ditch the iPhone mini model, instead launch the iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 Max design

Going by rumours and leaks, the iPhone 14 Max will look just like the iPhone 13 with a larger screen. While the upcoming Pro models are expected to get pill-shaped notch while the cheaper models, including the iPhone 14 Max and the vanilla iPhone 14, will include the usual wide notch with slim bezels all around. On the back side, the iPhone 14 Max is tipped to include two camera sensors with a design similar to that of the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 Max specifications (rumoured)

-The iPhone 14 Max is tipped to offer a wide notch on the front just like the iPhone 13 series. The phone will include a single camera sensor within the notch. Also, just like the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Max will offer a trimmed version of the notch.

- iPhone 14 Max and the other three models in the lineup are said to be powered by Apple's next generation A16 Bionic chipset, which is said to be just a slight upgrade over the A15 chip that powers the iPhone 13 series.

-The iPhone 14 Max is said to include two rear cameras and a single sensor on the front. While we do not know the specs yet, reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone model will pack larger sensors. This means that the iPhone 14 Max will be able to capture better low-light photos than its predecessor.

-Reports also suggest that the iPhone 14 series, including the iPhone 14 Max, will offer much improved battery life when compared to the iPhone 13, which already offers outstanding battery performance.

-On the software front, the iPhone 14 series will run on iOS 16 out of the box, which Apple announced ay WWDC event earlier this year.

-Some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Max will offer a bigger display than the iPhone 14. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 Max will come packed with a 6.7-inch display similar like the Pro Max model. The difference in this case will be of the notch. The Max will include a wide notch while the Pro Max is said to pack a pill shared notch design.

iPhone 14 Max price (rumoured)

Apple has definitely not revealed the price of the iPhone 14 series yet but rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 will start at a price of $799, similar to that of the iPhone 13. In that case, the iPhone 14 Max will be priced somewhere around $899, which is roughly around Rs 71,500. In India, though, the price of the iPhone 14 Max will be higher considering there are import duty, GST and other chargers.

iPhone 14 Max release timeline (rumoured)

All four models of the iPhone 14 series iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to go official in September. The release of the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to delay while the shipments of the iPhone 14 and the 14 Pro will begin on time. The delay in release of the iPhone 14 Max is probably due to chip shortage and supply chain constraints worldwide. Additionally, the COVID lockdown in China is also said to have impacted the production of the upcoming iPhone models to a large extent.

