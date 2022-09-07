iPhone 14 Max launching today: Expected specs, price, design and everything else

Apple is all set to introduce its new series of iPhone at today's Far Out event. The Cupertino-giant will announce a deluge of products including the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch 8 and 8 Pro and the iPad. This year, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple will not include the "mini" variant this time. Apart from this, Apple is also expected to introduce the next generation of its budget iPad.

This time, Apple might introduce the Apple Watch 8 Pro along with the Apple Watch. The Pro moniker is significant with premium features, new design and powerful specifications. We can expect more health features and an in-built GPS in the Apple Watch this year. As per leaks, there will be minor tweaks in the design too. So there is indeed a lot to look forward to in today's event. Let us have a look at what the iPhone 14 Max, which seems like Apple's well-guarded secret, has to offer.

iPhone 14 Max: Expected specifications and design

iPhone 14 Max is going to be a new addition to Apple's line-up if reports are to be believed. Different reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Max could also be known as the iPhone 14 Plus. We are well acquainted with Apple's Plus phones as the company had previously launched them in the 6, 6s and 7 series. The phone is expected to feature a bigger display size than the vanilla iPhone 14, but no changes are expected on the specifications front.

iPhone 14 Max is expected to arrive with a 6.7-inch display, according to the leaks. The display may come with 90hz support. The device might be powered by Apple's A15 chipset, which is used in the iPhone 13 series, which was launched last year.

iPhone 14 Max: Expected price

Although there is no concrete information about the pricing of the iPhone 13, a few reports suggest that it will carry the same price tag as the iPhone 13.The starting price of the iPhone 14 could be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 85,000 in India, as per leaks.