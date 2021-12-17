iPhone 14: Specs, features, release date, India price, and everything we know so far

Apple launches new iPhones in the month of September every year, and the same is expected for iPhone 14 as well. While we are several months away from the purported launch, leaks are coming in huge numbers. These frequent leaks have helped us with a bunch of information about the iPhone 14. However, their credibility cannot be ascertained at this moment.

The biggest changes are expected on the design front. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 will come in a notch-less design with a punch-hole camera, an under-display fingerprint scanner, no camera bump and a titanium alloy body.

It's likely that iPhone 14 will be powered by Apple's next-gen A16 Bionic chipset. There are rumours that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport 48-megapixel primary cameras. However, the camera specs of the standard iPhone 14 are still unknown. While that was a brief introduction to the iPhone 14, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

iPhone 14: Specs and features

The iPhone 13 series was launched a few months ago, and now the complete focus has shifted to the iPhone 14. Unlike iPhone 13, the next-gen iPhone flagship is expected to see big upgrades.

We had our first look at the iPhone 14 a week before the launch of the iPhone 13. The leak showcased the alleged iPhone 14 in a notch-less design, something that is long rumoured for the iPhones. The device featured a centred punch-hole camera instead of the notch that has been part of the design since 2017.

Another big change was seen on the rear panel, where we saw the camera module sitting flush with the surface, which is different from any recent flagship iPhone. Interestingly, the design seems to be a mix of the iPhone 4 and the current-gen iPhone 13.

The flat titanium sides with rounded volume buttons provide an impression that the rumoured design is inspired by the iPhone 4. While leaks have appeared to back the rumoured design. There's no certainty that we will see the design on the iPhone 14, even if the design turns out to be true.

iPhone 14 leaked render, Photo- Jon Prosser

Apple is reportedly planning to scrape the mini model that hasn't seen a lot of success as far as sales are concerned. Instead of the mini, Apple is tipped to bring two 6.1-inch models, which could be named as iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Then, there are leaks hinting towards the inclusion of an under-display fingerprint. Face ID and fingerprint scanning together would help to improve the authentication process on the next-gen iPhones. This would be a handy addition considering iPhone 13 uses Face-ID, which is inconsistent at times.

Apple made a move to the high refresh 120Hz panels on the Pro iPhones this year. So it is to be seen if the feature will trickle down to the vanilla iPhone 14. We have also heard reports about the inclusion of a Type-C USB port.

As far as the chipset is concerned, iPhone 14 may come with the A16 Bionic chipset. There's no clarity about the manufacturing process of the next-generation chipset yet. While some reports hint towards a 4nm manufacturing process, others believe it will be based on a 3nm manufacturing process. TSMC is reportedly developing the chipset.

Apple is likely to carry the dual camera setup on the iPhone 14. The camera specs of this model are unknown. However, it is reported that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may be equipped with 48-megapixel main cameras. Suppose Apple is considering a sensor on the Pro models. It is possible that we may see the change on iPhone 14 as well.

Apple bumped up the battery life on all the iPhone 13 models. Thus it's possible that Apple may stick to the same on the iPhone 14 as well.

iPhone 14 launch date

Apple has been pretty consistent with the launch date of the iPhones. The latest iPhone 13 was launched on September 14 as well. So it's likely that iPhone 14 will be introduced around the same time next year.

iPhone 14 India price (expected)

At the moment, there's no information about the pricing of the iPhone 14. But we expect the price to remain static for next year as well. For reference, the base variant of the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage sells for Rs 79,990, which is the same as the launch price of the iPhone 12.