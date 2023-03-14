iPhone 15 roundup: Everything we know about Apple's upcoming smartphone

The iPhone 15 launch is far away, but leaks have already started coming in. Generally, Apple adds the latest features to the Pro versions, but this year's vanilla model could be special for a lot of reasons. That being said, don't expect significant updates, though these will be considerable, which may confuse some buyers on whether to go for the smartphone or the old iPhone 14. On a side note, Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Yellow variants are now available in India, and Flipkart is already offering a sweet discount.

Meanwhile, here is everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 15.

--Firstly, this year's iPhone may feature a relatively taller 6.2-inch display, which also means more room for a bigger battery. Design-wise, we may continue to see flat edges and a squarish rear camera module for the dual cameras. However, the iPhone 15 may come with a Dynamic Notch, which we saw on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

--The Dynamic Notch can be useful, and it also breaks the monotony of the hole-punch design or notch design on the front panel. The tiny pill-shaped notch can adjust the size based on the notification. Apple may add some extra functionalities to make it more versatile this year.

--There's no clarity about whether Apple will extend the Pro Motion display tech to the regular iPhone 15, though we hope for that since it's high time. Pro Motion is basically a 120Hz display, which many Android phones have. It allows a smooth scrolling experience. It also improves the gaming experience.

--One of the leaks has also pointed out that this year's iPhone 15 may come with a 48-megapixel primary camera, which is already there on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. For the last three years, the regular iPhones have been coming with two 12-megapixel cameras on the back. The front may continue to feature a 12-megapixel sensor.

--As mentioned, Apple may consider adding a bigger battery if the size of the iPhone 15 increases. However, the biggest update this year is the addition of a USB-C port instead of the proprietary port on the iPhone 15 series. This is mainly to comply with EU regulations.

Apple already uses USB-C ports on iPads and Macs, so, it won't be a new deal for the company. However, some reports suggest that Apple may restrict third-party USB-C cable support, and we'll have to wait for what's in store for iPhone 15.

--In terms of processing power, the iPhone 15 may feature an A16 Bionic SoC, while the latest A17 SoC may power the Pro models. Mind you, the former is still a powerful chipset, and most users won't even notice a difference in performance.

--The iPhone 15 price may increase this year if Apple adds new features. For the last two years, the base variants' prices started at Rs 79,900. This year, the price may start at Rs 85,000.