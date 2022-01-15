iPhone SE 3 renders leak online, phone likely to feature 5.69 display

The computer-aided design of the highly anticipated iPhone SE 3 has appeared online. This is the first time the renders of the iPhone SE 3 has appeared online. The renders reveal that the iPhone SE 3 will have a similar design to its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone XR. However, there are few noticeable changes in the iPhone SE 3. The display features a notch for Face ID on the front. There is a single camera on the rear along with a flash. iPhone SE will not get a Touch ID, like its predecessor iPhone SE 2020.

The CAD renders of the iPhone SE 3 were leaked by TenTechReview in collaboration with tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7). As expected, the renders of the iPhone SE 3 reveal that the phone will not come in a boxy design like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, it will stick to same old design. The phone appeared in white colour in the render. The power button and the sim tray are shown in the right side whereas the volume rockers are on the left. The port for USB- Type C and the speaker grille are at the bottom.

Apple has not officially revealed any details about the iPhone SE. It is not certain whether the phone will launched or not so the information shared should be taken with a grain of salt.

Previously, some of the key specifications of the smartphone were also leaked online. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, that will reportedly power the iPhone 14.The phone could be backed by 3GB RAM. However, Apple never specifies the RAM in a smartphone. In terms of storage, the phone could come with 129GB storage as opposed to the 64GB variant found in the iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 3 feature a single 12-megapixel camera sensor and an external X60M 5G baseband chip for a better photography experience.