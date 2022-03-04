iPhone SE 3 to Redmi Note 11 Pro: These phones are expected to launch next week

Several phone launches are scheduled to take place in March. While OnePlus hasn't revealed the exact launch date, it has confirmed that the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive sometime this month. Meanwhile, as many as four smartphones are expected to launch next week. These include the iPhone SE 3, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F23, and an entry-level Realme C35. Let's take a closer look at the phones that will be launched next week.

iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch on March 8

The iPhone SE 3 is one of the much-awaited smartphones. Next week on March 8, Apple is finally expected to take the curtains off the third-generation of the iPhone SE. The device has been spotted on an Asian carrier as well as on Belkin's official website, suggesting that the launch will likely take place on the mentioned date.

It is currently unknown as to what the official name will be. It could be called iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE Plus, as suggested by leaks. Well, we will get to know about on March 8. Apple isn't expected to refresh the design of the device as several leaks have suggested that it will have an old-school design. It is said to come with the same design that we have seen on the iPhone SE 2020. This basically means that you will see thick bezels, a compact 4.7-inch screen, and a physical home button at the bottom.

Further, you can expect the device to pack the new and the most powerful 5nm A15 Bionic 5G chipset that is also found inside the iPhone 13 series. This will be a 5G smartphone, which is speculated to pack a single 12-megapixel rear camera. It will be backed by an external X60XM 5G chip for an improved photography experience.

The iPhone SE 3 is said to cost $300, which is approximately Rs 22,604 in India when converted. However, one shouldn't get too excited about this as the device will likely cost more than Rs 30,000 in India because of custom duty and GST charges.

Samsung Galaxy F23 is launching in India on March 8

Interestingly, Samsung is also planning to launch its Samsung Galaxy F23 5G on the same day. The company says that it aims to target Gen MZ consumers with the new Galaxy F series phone. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has revealed that the device will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is also powering the OnePlus Nord CE, which is currently available for Rs 24,999.

The brand has confirmed the new mid-range phone has a FHD+ display. The screen has support for a 120Hz refresh rate, which is an upgrade over the 90Hz display that you get with the Galaxy F22. The panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It features a waterdrop-style notched display, which houses the selfie camera. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed by the company.

The teasers show that the Samsung Galaxy F23 will have triple cameras at the back. The rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The handset could come with an AMOLED screen, just like its predecessor. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F23 will likely be on sale through Flipkart. It could be priced under Rs 20,000. Its predecessor, the Galaxy F22, was launched in India for Rs 12,499.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series India launch set for March 9

Xiaomi today confirmed that it will launch its latest Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India on March 9. These smartphones were recently in the global market, so we already know the possible specifications of the upcoming Redmi Notes phones. The global version of both the phones offer similar specs. You get a 5G Snapdragon 695 chipset with the Pro+ model, unlike the standard model. The difference is also in the camera department. The Plus variant misses out on the depth sensor that is available on the regular model. The rest of the features are exactly the same on these handsets, including the rear camera setup.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro features a quad rear camera setup. It comprises of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 16-megapixel front camera. The upcoming mid-range Redmi Note devices also pack a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. The same chip is also powering the new Realme Narzo 50 phone, which is available for Rs 12,999 in India.

In India, the Redmi Note 11 Pro series could be priced at around Rs 20,000. The company recently launched the Redmi Note 11S smartphone for Rs 16,499 and the Xiaomi 11i is available for Rs 24,999. So, Xiaomi might position the new Note phones between these two devices to target those who can invest around Rs 20,000 in a smartphone. It is important to note that Redmi hasn't yet confirmed anything in this regard, so we will have to wait for the launch event to know more about the handsets and the prices of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Realme C35 will launch in India on March 7

Lastly, Realme will be bringing its entry-level Realme C35 smartphone on March 7. The company has confirmed this via its social media handles. The device is already available outside India, so we know the specifications that it could offer. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset.