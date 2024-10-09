Is AI transforming jobs or replacing them?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a disruptive force reshaping industries across the globe. From Indian IT giants to global conglomerates, companies are racing to harness AI’s potential. The excitement around its possibilities is palpable, yet there are concerns. The looming question is this: Will AI lead to massive job losses or is there more to the story?

While industry experts offer differing perspectives, this much is undeniable: there is job displacement, but there is also job creation. The need to upskill has never been more critical, as AI is not just eliminating jobs, it’s transforming them.

“AI is set to fundamentally reshape workforce strategies over the next decade, especially in industries like IT, where change is the only constant,” says Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director–AI Research, Zoho Corp.

Ramamoorthy anticipates that AI will enhance roles focused on data processing, routine decision-making, and operational tasks. Jobs like support agents, quality assurance testers, and data analysts may undergo major transformations as AI takes over repetitive work. However, this shift isn’t about job losses—it’s about job evolution.

On the other hand, Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle, a listed SaaS firm, says that roles that involve repetitive, rule-based tasks, such as data entry, financial reconciliation, and basic customer support, are likely to be rationalised. AI can automate these tasks with greater accuracy and speed.

Talking to Business Today, Ritesh Malhotra, Enterprise Head Great Learning , a leading global edtech company, says preparing the workforce for roles that don’t yet exist requires foresight, adaptability, and a commitment to continuous learning.

“We focus on building foundational skills in AI, data science, and digital literacy, as these technical competencies form the backbone for innovation and enable employees to adapt quickly to new technologies,” he added.

“Similar to the rise of electricity and telephony, believe AI will be a force multiplier in creating new jobs and spurring economic growth,” Ramamoorthy says.

A World Economic Forum report backs this optimistic outlook. By 2025, AI is expected to displace 75 million jobs globally, while creating 133 million new ones. While certain industries will experience significant displacement, the overall impact will be a net gain of 58 million jobs worldwide.

As AI takes centre stage, industry experts say the roles AI can’t easily replace are those that require critical thinking, creativity, and interpersonal skills—fields like business development, product management, and client relationship management. These roles, however, will evolve, gaining importance as they leverage AI tools to make better decisions and deliver value.