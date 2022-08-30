Jio 5G launching in 4 metro cities this Diwali, but there's still time until everyone gets it

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced Jio 5G services at its annual general meeting 2022. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani confirmed that Jio's 5G services will launch only for 4 major metro cities initially and other parts of the country will get by later next year.

The telecom operator has announced that Jio 5G services will be available in 4 metro cities by Diwali. These cities include Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai. Other parts of the country are expected to get the taste of Jio 5G only by next year. During the AGM, Ambani said that the official rollout of Jio 5G services across the country will happen only by December 2023.

So, this clearly indicates that the official launch of 5G in India will still take a lot of time. At least a year, to be more specific. None of the telecom operators have confirmed the exact 5G rollout date yet.

Meanwhile, Airtel recently said that it will launch its 5G services in the month of October, which could be around Diwali just like Reliance Jio. So, it will be interesting to see which of the two telecom operators will launch 5G services first in the country. To recall, 4G was led by Reliance Jio.

The third largest telecom operator, Vodafone-idea (Vi), recently revealed that it will take some time to launch its 5G services in the country. Vi hasn't really given any clarity on when it plans to release 5G services, but the company said that Vi 5G services will reach most users between 2023 and 2024. As per reports, the telecom operator is currently facing some financial issues and is in talks with external investors for funds.

So, when will 5G services officially be available in India?

Well, the answer to that is quite tricky at the moment. Currently, major telecom brands will be testing 5G in select areas/cities as Jio revealed. And the official launch will be at least 1 year or slightly longer than that. The telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said 5G services will reach almost all parts of the country in the next two-three years.

So, if you are eagerly waiting to use 5G in India and high-speed data, you might have to wait for longer.