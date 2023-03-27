Jio launches 3 new prepaid plans with 3GB data per day: List of plans, benefits and more

Reliance Jio has launched special prepaid plans and data packs for cricket lovers, ahead of IPL 2023. The new Unlimited Cricket Plans are priced at Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999 and offer up to 40GB of data with a 3GB daily data cap. Users can enjoy unlimited calling, SMS, and even 5G benefits, starting from March 24. Additionally, the Unlimited Cricket Plans also offer data-add ons for unlimited, uninterrupted cricket viewing experience.

"The telecom giant stated, 'Jio Cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering - 3 GB/day - plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience."

Let's take a detailed look at all the new cricket special plans and add-ons offered by Jio.

Jio new Cricket plan

Jio Rs 219 plan: This plan offers a daily data cap of 3GB, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and free subscription to Jio apps for 14 days. As a special offer, Jio is also providing a 2GB data-add-on voucher worth Rs 25 for free. Additionally, users who have received the Jio Welcome 5G offer can enjoy 5G data for free.

Jio Rs 399 plan: Under this plan, users can avail unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 3GB daily data, and Jio subscription to its apps. As a special offer, Jio is also providing a 6GB data add-on voucher worth Rs 61 for free. All the benefits under this plan are valid for 28 days.

Jio Rs 999 plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 3GB daily data cap, and Jio apps subscription for 84 days. With 5G access, users can also get 40GB of additional data worth Rs 241 for free for a limited period of time.

Jio new cricket data add-on plans

Jio Rs 222 data plan: This data add-on plan offers 50 GB data valid till the active plan.

Jio Rs 444 data plan: This plan will offer 100 GB more data for 60 days.

Jio Rs 667 data plan: Users get 150 GB of additional data with 90 days validity.

Users can recharge with these plans though My Jio app or Jio's official website.

Meanwhile, Jio's competitor Airtel is also offering 3GB data plans with OTT benefits. Airtel users can checkout Rs 199, Rs 499 and Rs 699 plan which offer unlimited calling, SMS, OTT benefits and unlimited 5G data for eligible users. You can check more details on the Airtel Thanks app or official website.

