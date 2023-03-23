Jio launches 3 new prepaid recharge plans with up to 40GB free data offer: All details

Reliance Jio has launched three new prepaid recharge plans for cricket fans. The telecom giant is offering up to 40GB of data for free to let people watch the IPL matches without worrying about draining out data. The first match of IPL 2023 will begin by the end of this month, which is on March 31. Reliance Jio has also announced three new data add-on packs for users.

"Jio Cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering – 3 GB/day plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience," the telecom giant said.

Jio launches 3 new prepaid recharge plans with up to 40GB free data

The new Rs 999 prepaid plan from Jio offers 3GB of data per day and unlimited call benefit. In addition to this, Jio users also get a voucher worth Rs 241 for free, which includes 40GB of data. The new pack will remain valid for 84 days.

The Rs 399 and Rs 219 Jio recharge plans also come with 3GB daily data and unlimited voice calls. Both the plans differ in terms of validity and voucher offer. The latest Rs 399 plan includes a free voucher worth Rs 61 and offers you 6GB of additional data. This pack will expire after 28 days once you buy it. The Rs 219 pack will remain valid for 14 days and give 2GB of free data to Jio customers.

Jio launches new cricket data add-on plans

The telecom company announced three new data-on plans as well. The Rs 222 data add-on pack offers 50GB of data and will remain valid until your existing prepaid plan. The Rs 444 Jio prepaid plan includes 100GB data with a validity period of 60 days. Lastly, the Rs 667 Jio data add-on pack offers 150GB of data. It will remain valid for 90 days once you buy it.

When will the new Jio prepaid plans be available for all?

Reliance Jio has confirmed that its new prepaid recharge plans will be available for purchase starting March 24.