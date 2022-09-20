Lava Blaze Pro launched with 50MP triple cameras, price in India set at Rs 10,499

Lava launched a new budget phone dubbed the Lava Blaze Pro on Tuesday. The smartphone is the successor of the Lava Blaze, which was released earlier this year. The Pro edition comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch IPS HD display and a big battery with 5000mAh capacity. The smartphone comes in four colour options -- Green, Orange, Blue, and White.

One of the key highlights of the Lava Blaze Pro is 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup with 6x zoom support. The smartphone also comes with additional 3GB RAM support, a feature which is mostly seen in expensive Android phones. With expandable RAM storage support, the company clearly aims to offer better gaming and overall performance to customers.

Lava Blaze Pro price in India

Lava Blaze Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 10,499. The phone comes in four different colour options -- Glass Green, Glass Orange, Glass Blue, and Glass Gold. The company has confirmed that the phone will be available on Flipkart, Lava e-store, and retail stores across the country.

Lava Blaze Pro specification

The Lava Blaze Pro comes packed with a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek G37 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for expandable memory via microSD card. Lava is also offering 3GB virtual RAM support with this phone. On the software front, the Blaze Pro runs on the Android 12 operating system.

On the camera front, the phone offers a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system with support for 6X zoom on the rear panel. On the front, for selfies and video calls, the newly launched Lava phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W wired charging. The box includes a Type C charging port.

Some of the other features include -- a side fingerprint scanner, a bottom-firing speaker, and a premium frosted glass design. There's also face unlock support and few other added features for enhanced security.