Lava X2 with a 6.5-inch display, 5000mAh battery launched in India, price set at Rs 6999

Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India. Lava has unveiled the Lava X2 in the Indian market. The smartphone is aimed at budget buyers and has been exclusively launched online. The Lava X2 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, 2GB of RAM, a MediaTek Helio SoC, 5000mAh battery, and a dozen other features.

Lava X2: Price in India

Lava X2 has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 6999 for the single 2GB and 32GB of RAM. The smartphone is available for pre-order on Amazon till March 11. If you pre-book the device, you can get the smartphone for Rs 6599. However, once the smartphone goes on sale March 12, the Lava X2 will be available at its original price of Rs 6999.

The Lava X2 has been offered in two color options, including Blue and Cyan. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and Lava e-store.

Lava X2: Specifications

Lava X2 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. The smartphone has a waterdrop style notch on the front to house the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by an unidentified octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Lava X2 is expected to run Android One. However, Lava has not specified the operating system that runs the Lava X2.

The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery. The company claimed that the Lava X2 takes 3.45 hours for a full charge with the bundled adapter. As per Lava, the phone offers up to 38 hours of talk time on 4G networks and 10.5 hours of YouTube playback at full display brightness on a single charge.

The smartphone features a rear fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. For connectivity, the Lava X2 includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB Type-C charging port, and OTG support.

In terms of camera, the Lava x2 features a dual-camera setup at the rear, which includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor paired with an unnamed camera. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.