Looking for an affordable tablet? Meet the new Nokia T20 that has Android and costs around Rs 18,300

Nokia's first tablet from HMD Global is here. It is called the Nokia T20 and a lot is riding on this one. HMD's smartphones recently began picking up the pace to catch up with the smartphone launches by other brands. But, simultaneously, more and more companies have begun to focus on the tablet category, so HMD's entry at this time seems right. The Nokia T20 is an affordable Android tablet that customers will like because HMD is promising two years of Android version upgrades.

The Nokia T20 is technically the second tablet by the Nokia brand. Before HMD Global took the reins of Nokia's smartphone and accessories portfolio, there was a tablet called the Nokia N1. It came with stock Android and features that were in trend back then. HMD is trying to capitalise on the high demand for tablets in the market as remote learning went mainstream after the pandemic. HMD has also launched a rugged cover and a rugged cover with a flip stand as the tablet accessories.

Nokia T20 price

The Nokia T20 costs GBP 179.99 (roughly Rs 18,312) in the UK for the Wi-Fi only version and GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs 20,350) for the LTE version. The tablet comes in a single Ocean Blue colour. The tablet is now available to buy in the UK. However, HMD has not said anything about its plans to launch the tablet in India, but it is likely the Nokia T20 will arrive here.

Nokia T20 specifications

The Nokia T20 is a 10.4-inch screen tablet with 1200x2000-pixel resolution and reasonably thick bezels, which may look outdated but provides room for your thumb when you hold the tablet without obscuring the display. It is not your high-end tablet, but the Unisoc Tiger T610 processor inside will take care of your video calls and some light document-related work. There are RAM options of 3GB and 4GB on the tablet, but HMD is selling only the latter in the UK and the US. It is possible the 3GB RAM version is meant for India and other markets. There are stereo speakers on the Nokia T20, as well.

Similarly, there is both 32GB and 64GB available as storage options on the tablet, but only the latter is available in the US and the UK. HMD is promising two years of Android version upgrades and three years of security upgrades on the tablet, which is good as it will make the tablet usable for at least two more years. There is Android 11 with a stock experience, which is not ideal because it lacks tablet-centric features or a productivity mode like Samsung's DeX that makes the tablet a lot more useful. The Nokia T20 is also Enterprise Recommended by Google, which means companies can give this tablet to their employees for official work. The tablet also has Kids Space, so it is good as a gift for your kids.

For video calls, HMD's Nokia T20 has a 5-megapixel camera on the longer side of the tablet, which makes for a good spot when you are holding it in the landscape. And if you are someone who likes to take photos from a tablet, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the back with an LED flash. The Nokia T20 has dust and water resistance with an IP52 rating, which means it is going to survive if you find yourself caught working in the rain. Inside the Nokia T20 is an 8200mAh battery that HMD claims can give you 15 hours of web surfing, 7 hours of conference calls, and 10 hours of movie watching. There is a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output.