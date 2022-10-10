Looking to buy an iPhone 13? Flipkart is offering the iPhone at lowest price

Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins for Plus members starting today. For everyone else, the Diwali sale will begin on October 11 and continue until October 16. For the sale, Flipkart has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 per cent extra instant discount. During the sale, smartphones from several brands and also Apple iPhone models are available at discount. A decent offer is available on iPhone 13 as well.

While Apple just launched the iPhone 14, most people, especially Indians, are buying the iPhone 13. Reason? The affordable price and the value the iPhone model offers at the price. During the recently hosted Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce platform offered the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 47,000. The deal was unfortunately available only for a few seconds.

So, if you missed the deal during the Big Billion Days sale, iPhone 13 is on discount again. Well, this time not for such a lower price, but the deal is relatively cheaper than the original price. Soon after the launch of the iPhone 14, Apple reduced the price of the iPhone 13 by almost Rs 10,000. The iPhone 13 now starts at a price of Rs 69,900 in India.

Flipkart, during the Big Diwali sale, is offering the iPhone 13 for a discounted price of around Rs 57,000. The price, notably, is inclusive of the 10 per cent bank offer. Anyone with SBI debit card will be able to avail extra 10 per cent discount. Currently, the iPhone 13 starts at a price of Rs 69,900 in India for the base 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB models are available at a price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.

In addition to the iPhone 13, Flipkart is also offering discounts on iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11. During the Diwali sale, both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini are available at a price of around Rs 33,000. Now, this price is inclusive of the bank offer.