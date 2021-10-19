MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max are for serious pros, for everyone else there is MacBook Air and Pro 13

Apple rarely prices its products badly. There can be an argument made about just how useful the iPhone or the MacBooks are for a lot of people, but if you look closely you will find that most of the Apple products are priced in relation to the hardware, features and value they offer. They are priced like the way they are priced because in most instances they are unique. The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch, both announced on Monday, continue the tradition.

Let's talk about the price. The price of the MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at Rs 194,900. The price of the MacBook Pro 16-inch starts at Rs 239,900. These are pricey laptops. But what is it that these laptops are bringing to the table. We will take a closer look at the laptops in the coming days, but from the outset it is clear that these laptops are aimed at pros, in other words at people who earn money from the work they do on their laptop. For these people time saved is money earned, and hence they need machines that are fast, efficient and reliable.

The MacBook Pro 14 and the MacBook Pro 16 aren't for running Chrome and Firefox, seeing the Facebook feed. Although, this too, users will be able to do on them. But primarily these are laptops for professionals who are doing coding or working on multimedia content that gets them money, contracts and awards. Think someone who is making a documentary in remote areas of Leh and who needs a computer that is light and yet is powerful enough for real-time video editing, as well as offers 12-hour battery life.

It is this uniqueness -- largely offered through M1 Pro and the M1 Max chipsets -- that lets Apple put a high price on the MacBook Pro 14 and the MacBook Pro 16. If we take Apple's word for it, there is no other laptop, and definitely not one that is priced less, which offers:

-- 17 hours of video playback battery. 21 hours on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

-- Top-of-the-line mini-LED displays with 1000 nits sustained brightness. Though there are laptops with OLED displays.

-- Fast charging (50 per cent battery in 30 minutes).

-- Ability to support up to 4 extremely high-resolution displays simultaneously.

-- Top of the line sound system. Though there are other laptops which too offer great sound quality.

-- Edit up to 30 streams of 4K ProRes video or up to 7 streams of 8K ProRes video in Final Cut Pro.

-- Grade colour in HDR on 8K ProRes 4444 video.

-- Arguably the fastest performance for 3D and video editing.

-- A top of the line trackpad and keyboard.

There are laptops that may offer some of this and some of that, but they don't offer all that the new MacBook Pro does. And for a lot of people what the new MacBook Pro offers is extremely useful. On the other hand, for a lot of people -- read gamers -- the new MacBook Pro is useless because despite all that serious graphics power in the M1 Max chipset, the MacBook Pro is not a gaming machine.

This is highlighted well in Apple's announcement. Introducing the MacBook Pro, the company says, "Shattering the limits of what a notebook can do, MacBook Pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, scientists, music producers, and anyone who wants the world's best notebook."

Apple doesn't mention gamers. Or students. It does say "anyone who wants the world's best notebook" but that is more of hyperbole. Essentially the new MacBook Pro are tools for top pros.

According to Apple, the M1 Max is one of the fastest laptop chips ever made.

What about a laptop for regular users

And this brings me to the other part of this piece. The reality is that for most of the regular use there is no need for you to spend close to Rs 2 lakh on a new MacBook Pro 14-inch or MacBook Pro 16-inch. Instead, you should be looking at the MacBook Pro M1 13-inch, which was launched earlier.

Or even better, you should consider the MacBook Air M1, which too was launched earlier. Read this piece to understand MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air.

Both the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro with M1 are fantastic laptops. You want to keep 50 Chrome tabs open? No problem. You want to edit your videos in Lightroom and Photoshop? No problem. You want to edit your YouTube videos? The MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro are good enough. You want to write your thesis? MacBook Air is fine. You want to code your first app? The MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro are fine. You want to stream the latest T20 world cup match? Maybe use your TV. Or you can do so on the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro all okay. Need a laptop to do your taxes, or keep a track on your sales deals? The MacBook Air is more than enough.

As I noted earlier, with the M1 chipset Apple is changing the rules of how laptop performance has been used and perceived by users. In Apple's scheme, the older MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air with M1 chipset might be entry-level but they are extremely capable and fast general-purpose computers. And so is the Mac mini.

These machines do not cost Rs 2 lakh. The Mac mini with M1 nowadays sells for under Rs 60,000. The MacBook Air with M1 is around Rs 80,000 in market. The MacBook pro 13 with M1 is under Rs 1.10 lakh. Even if you do a lot of casual or even semi-professional video editing, a 16GB MacBook Pro M1 or MacBook Air M1 are good enough.