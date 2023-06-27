Meta launches Quest+ gaming subscription service for its VR headsets

Meta on Monday forayed into a subscription service model for its virtual reality headset, Quest+ priced at $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

In a blog on its website, Meta said, "(With this subscription) you’ll get access to two hand-picked VR titles every month. And when you sign up now through July 31, you’ll get your first month for $1 USD. With a combination of VR’s biggest hits, hidden gems, and back-catalog classics, this is the most affordable way to grow your library with killer content."

The company also said that this subscription is applicable for Quest 2 and Quest Pro users. Similarly, it is also compatible with the upcoming Quest 3.

With the Quest+ subscription, the users will get to enjoy games like Pixel Ripped 1995 and Pistol Whip. The company will be adding titles like Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge in August. Users will get to keep these titles as long as they are subscribers. Similarly, users will regain access to all their content even if they take a break between subscriptions

The subscription service is estimated to cost about Rs 655 per month, however, no official announcement has been made for the same.

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta Inc unveiled the Quest 3 mixed reality headset. It is priced at $499, the device will be 40 per cent thinner than the company's previous headset and feature color mixed reality, which combines augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) elements.