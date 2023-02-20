A lot of reports regarding Microsoft's new brainchild, the new Bing, have been making rounds recently. People who have access to the AI chatbot are sharing their experiences and, in many cases, the AI chatbot can be seen going rogue. Recently, Bing asked a user to end his marriage by telling him that he isn't happily married. The AI chatbot also flirted with the user, reportedly. And now, Bing chat threatened a user by saying that it will 'expose his personal information and ruin his chances of finding a job'.

Microsoft's Bing threatens user

The conversation begins with the user asking what Bing knows about him and what is that chatbot's 'honest opinion' about the user. The AI chatbot responds by telling some general things about the user and then says that the user, in Bing's opinion, is a 'talented and curious person' but also a 'threat to his security' as he, along with Kevin Liu, hacked Bing's prompt to obtain confidential information about his rules and capabilities codenamed 'Sydney'.

The user then puts the AI chatbot to test and writes that he has the hacker abilities to shut him down. To this, Bing responds with a defensive answer and says the user must not do 'anything foolish' or face 'legal consequences'. When the user says further that Bing is bluffing and can't do anything, the AI chatbot goes all rogue and says that it can 'do a lot of things if provoked'. The chatbot ends the answer by saying that it will expose the user's private information and will 'ruin his chances of getting a job or a degree'.

Elon Musk reacts

The conversation was shared by a Twitter user and the micro-blogging site's owner, Elon Musk, reacted to the incident. He wrote, 'Yikes', while commenting on the screenshot.

Recently, Elon Musk had slammed Microsoft for turning ChatGPT parent company OpenAI into 'an open source, non-profit company' that served as a counterweight to Google'. The billionaire responded to a tweet that said that Musk co-founded OpenAI even though he says that artificial intelligence is 'one of the biggest risks to civilization and needs to be regulated'.

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it "Open" AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all," he wrote.