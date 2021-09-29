Motorola launches Revou-Q premium QLED TVs in India, price starts at Rs 49,999

Motorola has launched the Motorola Revou-Q premium TV range in India. The new TV range by Motorola is not a regular smart tv, the Motorola Revou-Q premium TV is equipped with a wireless gamepad that makes it the ideal choice for gamers. Interestingly, it is also the world's first QLED TV to come with a gamepad. The Motorola Revou-Q range is offered in 50-inch and 55-inch variants. Motorola is not new to the TV market, the Lenovo-owned company had previously launched Smart TVs in the Indian market before.

Talking about the new range of TVs, Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Flipkart this festive season with the launch of our new Motorola Revou-Q Smart TV range during the upcoming Big Billion Days. At Motorola, we always believe in creating innovative products that deliver meaningful customer experiences, and our Revou-Q Smart TV range delivers on this ideology. The Motorola Revou-Q gaming QLED TV with class-leading features addresses the growing need of Indian consumers for an exceptional home entertainment and gaming experience."

The Motorola Revou-Q range starts at at Rs.49,999. It will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. "As we approach the Big Billion Days, we want to ensure that our customers have access to industry-first and best offerings across various product portfolios. Towards this endeavour, we are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Motorola by introducing the world's first QLED TV with a gamepad and provide consumers with enhanced value offerings ahead of the festive season. These products are crafted to suit the evolving requirements of Indian consumers and are built to provide them with an immersive home entertainment and gaming experience," Hari G. Kumar, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said

Motorola Revou-Q premium QLED TVs: Specifications

Motorola Revou-Q will be offered in two different screen sizes 50 and 55-inch sizes. The smart TV features Dolby Vision with HDR10 support powered by AutoTuneX technology that will optimize the brightness, colour scales. The TV is powered Realtek Quad-core processor and Advanced G31 MC2 GPU for blazing-fast performance. It has HDMI 2.1 port for connectivity, MEMC technology for a smoother visual experience and a wireless gamepad.

The smart TV is equipped with 60W Speakers with Dolby Atmos support that provides 360-degree surround sound. The Smart TV runs on Android 11 out of the box that supports over 7000 apps, including Google Duo and other video conferencing app.