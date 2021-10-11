Motorola to launch Moto E40 in India on October 12: Price, specifications

Motorola is all set to drop yet another budget smartphone in India. The Lenovo-owned company has announced that it would unveil the Moto E40 on October 12. The smartphone will be exclusively launched on Flipkart and the product page of the Moto E40 has already gone live on Flipkart. Motorola has been quite on a launching spree in India. After launching series of budget phones, Motorola made the Edge 20 series which includes three phones including the Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro. The smartphones have been offered in the mid-range and the budget category.

The Moto E40 is also expected to be launched in the budget category. The smartphone will come with 4GB RAM, Unisoc 7000 processor, 48-megapixel camera sensor. The E40 comes in a polycarbonate build, a triple-camera setup on the rear along with a typical Motorola fingerprint sensor at the rear of the device. Let us have a look at the price and key specifications of the Moto E40.

Moto E40: Price and availability

Motorola has shared the entire specifications of the Moto E40 but has not dropped any hints about the pricing of the device. However, several reports have stated that the Moto E40 would be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. The smartphone will be exclusively launched on Flipkart and will be offered in multiple colours.

Moto E40: Specifications

Moto E40 will feature a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ panel that comes with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc T700 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Moto E40 will run on Android 11 out of the box. In terms of battery, the Moto E40 will house a 4,000mAh battery and come with a 10W charger inside the box.

In the camera department, the Moto E40 will arrive with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there can be an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.