Elon Musk warns Twitter staff to go 'hardcore' or get fired

Elon Musk on Wednesday issued a warning to the Twitter staff, either to commit 'hardcore' to the new policies of the company or get fired and take the severance, according to Washington Post.

Twitter employees were then asked to sign a pledge to stay on with the company. “If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below,” read the email to all staff, which linked to an online form, the Post added.

The deadline to sign this pledge was 5 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, and those who miss the deadline were told they would receive three months of severance pay.

Musk said Twitter “will need to be extremely hardcore” going forward. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he said. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” he said, the report added.

This comes days after the top executives of the company including head of policy and security parted ways with the social media platform.

Musk, ever since the Twitter takeover has been on a mission to revamp the company. The new work policies now make employees sign up for 12 hours of work for 7 days with no holidays. In an address to the staff, he informed back to office policies.

A week ago, Twitter suspended its newly launched Blue subscription service after the new feature led to massive confusion among the companies and users. However, the Blue subscription service will be re-introduced by November 29, as hinted by Musk in a tweet.

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

This also comes after over 50% of Twitter's staff was laid off shortly after the world's richest man took over the social media giant. In India, 90% of the staff was asked to leave as a cost-cutting measure under the Musk regin.