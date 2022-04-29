Netflix now comes free with two Airtel broadband plans, here are the details

Netflix already comes free with several Airtel postpaid and prepaid plans. Now, the telecom operator has announced to offer free Netflix with select broadband plans as well.

Airtel Professional plans and Infinity plan now come bundled with a free Netflix. The Airtel Professional plan comes at a price of Rs 1498 per month while the Infinity plan comes at a price of RS 3999 per month.

Users who buy an Airtel Professional plan will get monthly access to Netflix's Basic plan worth Rs 199 per month. Those who opt for Airtel Infinity plan get monthly access to Netflix's premium plan, which comes for a price of Rs 649 per month

In India, Netflix offers four plans including mobile plan, basic plan, standard and premium plan.

The mobile plan comes at Rs 149 per month with one screen support, same for basic Rs 199 plan. The standard plan worth Rs 499 and the premium plan worth Rs 649 come with support for 2 and 4 screens, respectively. Besides the mobile plan, other plans allow users to stream content on a bigger screen.

To activate Netflix on Airtel broadband plans, following are the steps you should follow:

Step 1: Go to the 'Discover Thanks Benefit' page on the Airtel Thanks app

Step 2: Scroll down and find 'Netflix' in the 'Enjoy your rewards' section

Step 3: Select 'Claim'

Step 4: Click on 'Proceed' option on the Netflix product description page.

Step 5: The customer will be redirected to the Netflix website to complete activation.

The telecom operator recently announced a free Netflix Standard plan bundled with two Airtel Postpaid Family Plans worth Rs 1199 and Rs 1599. In addition, the Rs 1599 plan also offers a free Amazon Prime subscription, data rollover of up to 500GB, unlimited calls, free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xtreme, free add-on connection with unlimited calls and handset protection.

