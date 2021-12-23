New phones launching in 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and more

2021 has been tough for smartphone manufacturers with a limited supply of chipsets and other hardware. However, the upcoming year should be exciting, with supplies slowly getting back to normal. Leaks have already given us a peek at some interesting devices lined up for 2022. Out of which, a few have already been confirmed for a launch early in 2022. While others are lined up for the first quarter of 2022.

2022 is likely to be kicked off by the launch of Realme's most premium flagship Realme GT 2 Pro. With devices like Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 and others to follow.

Devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S12, Pixel 6a are expected to see big design changes. Along with that, these may also bring camera upgrades. So, keep reading to find out about the top phone launches in 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the hottest flagships to arrive next. Unlike the OnePlus 9 that launched late in March, the upcoming device will arrive in January 2022, CEO Pete Lau confirmed in a recent Weibo post. While the exact launch date is unknown, rumours suggest that the device will be introduced during CES 2022 on January 5.

In addition to that, Pete also said that the OnePlus 10 Pro would sport an LTPO OLED panel. This panel can switch between 1GHz and 120Hz while drawing less power than conventional OLED displays. We also know that the smartphone will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that currently powers the Moto Edge X30. '

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be equipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. While at the front, it may get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

Read our detailed article on OnePlus 10 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

After revealing the three innovations of Realme GT 2 on December 20, the brand has now confirmed its launch date. As per this, the Realme GT 2 series will be launched globally on January 4.

During the last event, Realme mentioned that Realme GT 2 Pro is built from a bio-polymer material, a 150-degree ultrawide camera equipped with a fish-eye mode and 360 degrees NFC. Other than that, Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to feature a design similar to the Nexus 6P launched back in 2015.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone may sport triple rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX766 with OIS) sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. There could be a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front.

Read our detailed article on Realme GT 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is another flagship device expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Tipster Jon Prosser in a recent tweet, said that the launch could take place on February 9 next year. This is a day later than the later timeline tipped for launch. Prosser states that the delay is due to supply chain issues.

Samsung's upcoming flagship is expected to see a major design change. With no camera module, a Galaxy Note like design and a new S-pen. Depending on the region, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 chipset. It is also reported to feature the same camera system as the S21 Ultra. However, an upgrade in picture quality is expected over its predecessor.

Read our detailed article on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi is also set to launch its mid-range device Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in the country. The company just put out a teaser revealing the launch date, i.e. January 6. The teaser indicates that Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be the first smartphone in India to bring support for 120W fast charging. It will also be 5G capable.

While the specifications are not out yet. Rumours suggest that the device will be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+. If that is true, the smartphone may sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset could power the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. Xiaomi may use a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system on this device. Finally, it may ship with a 4500mAh battery.

Pixel 6a

Unlike the other devices on the list, the Pixel 6a is rumoured to launch later in 2022. However, leaks have revealed plenty of details about this device already. There are a host of interesting changes expected for the midrange Pixel in 2022. Starting with the design, we may see the Pixel 6a in a new avatar featuring the design of the flagship Pixel 6 lineup. Along with that, it may come with a custom Tensor chipset that Google used for the first time on Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6a may get a 6.2-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. But the camera system is expected to remain the same as the Pixel 5. At the moment, there's not a lot of information about its launch date. However, we can expect the device to make its way in August 2022, going by previous launch timelines.

Read our detailed article on Pixel 6a