New Realme Pad tablet spotted on Geekbench, reveals 3GB RAM, Android 11, and more details

Realme the Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant unveiled its first tablet, the Realme Pad back in September this year. It was an entry level device with a sleek design. Now, it seems that the company has a new variant of the Realme Pad in the pipeline.

The upcoming Realme Pad has today been spotted on the Geekbench database website, which has revealed its key specifications. The upcoming Realme Pad bears the model number RMP2105. It scored 363 and 1330 in single core and multi core Geekbench 5 tests.

Further, the listing suggests that the upcoming Realme Pad will be equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor, that will be paired with 3GB of RAM. The CPU has 2x CPU cores at 1.95GHz and 6x CPU cores at 1.82GHz.

There is no information yet regarding the storage, however, looking at the RAM and the processor it is safe to assume that the new Realme Pad might come with 32GB of onboard storage. It is likely to sport an 8 megapixel camera in the rear and an 8 megapixel camera in front for selfies and video calling, similar to the original Realme Pad.

The Geekbench listing also confirms that the upcoming Realme Pad will boot Android 11 out of the box.

Currently, there is no information regarding when the new Realme Pad might be released in the market. This Unisoc variant of the Realme Pad is not listed on the Indian certification site BIS, At the time of writing.

However, it has been spotted on the Eurasian EEC certification website, suggesting its evident launch in the global market.

In related news, Realme's most premium smartphone offering, the Realme GT 2 Pro's live images has leaked online. According to the leaked live image of the Realme GT 2 Pro, the smartphone will have an under display front selfie camera.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED panel by Samsung. It will offer a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will sport a 32-megapixel front selfie camera. In the rear, the camera setup is likely to include an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch primary sensor, which appears to be the Sony IMX766 camera. It will be complimented by a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a telephoto sensor.