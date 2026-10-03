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Mumbai's icon Yazdani bakery shuts for renovation, social media links it to 'Mundhe effect'

Mumbai's icon Yazdani bakery shuts for renovation, social media links it to 'Mundhe effect'

In its announcement, the bakery said the establishment was “built for the people” and that it was now time to give something back to the community

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 10:08 PM IST
Mumbai's icon Yazdani bakery shuts for renovation, social media links it to 'Mundhe effect'Mumbai's iconic bakery is closing down (Photo: Yazdani Bakery/Instagram)

Mumbai’s iconic Yazdani Bakery, a beloved name in the city’s food and heritage landscape, has temporarily closed its doors for renovations from September 29. The announcement has sparked nostalgia among longtime customers.

Located on Cawasji Patel Street in Mumbai’s Fort area, Yazdani Bakery has been serving generations of Mumbaikars. The bakery is particularly known for its traditional breads, brun maska, mawa cake, biscuits and other old-school baked goods.

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In its announcement, the bakery said the establishment was “built for the people” and that it was now time to give something back to the community. It thanked customers for making Yazdani part of Mumbai’s story and said it would meet them “on the other side” after the renovation.

READ THIS: Maharashtra food safety crackdown: Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA suspends license of 122-yr-old Kyani cafe; here's why

Why is Yazdani Bakery closing?

The bakery has officially cited renovation work as the reason for its temporary closure. The reopening date, however, has not been specified.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zyraa Zend (@zyraazend)

The development comes at a time when Mumbai’s food establishments are facing increased scrutiny from the Maharashtra FDA. Under Tukaram Mundhe, the department has intensified inspections across the state, with several restaurants, cafes and food businesses facing notices or licence suspensions over alleged hygiene and food-safety violations.

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The closure has therefore triggered online speculation, with some social media users referring to a so-called “Mundhe Effect”. The speculation gained further attention following action against Mumbai’s historic Kyani & Co, whose FSSAI licence was suspended after an FDA inspection reportedly found serious hygiene issues, including rat droppings, flies and cockroaches.

However, there is no evidence that Yazdani Bakery was shut by the FDA, and the bakery itself has attributed the closure to renovations.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra FDA action: Nair Hospital canteen, Olympia Coffee House licences suspended

A piece of Mumbai’s food heritage

Established in 1953, Yazdani has remained closely associated with Mumbai’s old Irani bakery culture. Its Fort location, heritage surroundings and traditional menu have made it a familiar stop for generations of customers. The bakery has also been operating primarily on a takeaway basis after its dining service was suspended following the pandemic.

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Published on: Oct 3, 2026 10:08 PM IST
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