'Highest degrees of courage': Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan visits Smit Machchhar in hospital

Sheikh Hamdan shared photographs from his meeting with Machchhar on X and conveyed his appreciation on behalf of himself and the UAE leadership. In his full statement, he wrote:

“During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise.”

He further said the UAE was proud to have Machchhar as part of its team and linked the pilot's actions to the values the country seeks to represent.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life.”

Advertisement

During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.



From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise.



We are proud that he is part of our… pic.twitter.com/QgpQxdcK5C — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 3, 2026

The visit comes days after Captain Machchhar was seriously injured during an incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073. The aircraft was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when the co-pilot attacked Machchhar inside the cockpit and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

ALSO READ: Captain Smit Machchhar hailed as 'Captain courageous': Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Bollywood stars praise pilot

Machchhar, despite suffering injuries, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene and restrain the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The UAE authorities have described the incident as an attempted terrorist act and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has also commended Machchhar, the flight crew and passengers who helped bring the situation under control. Authorities said Machchhar had returned safely to the UAE and was receiving medical treatment.

Sheikh Hamdan's hospital visit adds to the international recognition surrounding Machchhar's actions during the mid-air emergency. Indian and international leaders have also praised the captain for his conduct during the incident.