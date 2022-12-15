Nokia C31 with triple rear cameras launched in India, priced at Rs 9999

The Nokia C31 smartphone has been launched in India. The new budget smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch HD display, an IP52-rated body, and triple rear cameras. Nokia-brand licensee HMD says the new Nokia C31 also has triple rear and selfie cameras powered by Google to capture "great shots day or night." The company is also boasting its clean Android UI, and the phone ships with Android 12 out of the box. The phone includes GoPro's Quik app for easy video editing.

Nokia C31 price in India

The Nokia C31 is available on the Nokia India e-store and partner retail outlets from today for Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Customers can choose between Charcoal, Mint and Cyan colour options.

The Nokia India website has not listed any sales offers.

Nokia C31 specifications

The Nokia C31 features a tall 6.7-inch display with HD resolution (1600x720 pixels) and an antiquated waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The screen also has thick bezels, which is quite common for smartphones in this range.

Under the hood, the Nokia C31 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor with up to 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. The phone runs on Android 12 and the company is promising a clean UI with fewer pre-loaded apps. It still gets third-party apps like GoPro Quik and Spotify. HMD is also promising two years of quarterly security updates.

Its triple rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with AF and two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait and macro photography. The Nokia C31 has a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

Other key features of the Nokia C31 include a 5050mAh battery with 10W charging, microSD card support of up to 256GB, a fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The smartphone also includes a 3.5mm headphones jack and a micro USB port.

