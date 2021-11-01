Nokia T20 Android tablet with 2K display launched in India, prices start at Rs 15,499

Nokia T20 has arrived in India right ahead of Diwali so that you have one more option for your tablet shopping. The latest Android tablet from the house of HMD Global comes with a good design, a big display, and stock Android with regular updates. The Nokia T20 was launched in Europe a few weeks back, so its launch in India now is good news for Nokia fans. It also underlines HMD's efforts towards India, which is one of its most important markets.

The launch of the Nokia T20 comes close on the heels of the beginning of the sale of Realme Tab and Lenovo Tab K10, both of which are affordable range-tablets arriving at a time when online learning through video calls has become mainstream. The market for tablets saw a sudden spike during the pandemic, and capitalising on that seems like the right move for the tablet category that was only reduced to the premium segment where Apple and Samsung dominate.

Nokia T20 tablet price in India

The Nokia T20 costs Rs 15,499 for the Wi-Fi only version that has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Wi-Fi only variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 16,499. There is a higher model with LTE connectivity, but with the same RAM and storage capacity, and it costs Rs 18,499. The tablet comes in blue colourway only. It will be available for sale from Nokia's online store, Flipkart, and offline stores from November 2. There are also financing options available on the purchase of the Nokia T20.

HMD has also launched Nokia T20 accessories in India.

Nokia T20 tablet specifications

The Nokia T20 comes with a 10.4-inch 2K display with thick bezels all around. It has a pixel density of 226 PPI, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The tablet is powered by a Unisoc 12nm Tiger T610 chipset, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. That means you can do moderate tasks on the tablet, such as video calling. Although you have up to 64GB of internal memory, you can add a microSD card that supports up to 512GB for more storage. Inside the tablet is an 8200mAh battery, which means a long runtime. For video calls, there is a 5-megapixel camera, while the rear camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.